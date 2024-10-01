Hollywood Favorite, Fatburger And Buffalo’S Express, Debut First Location In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Co-Branded Burger and Wing Concept Open First of 10 Planned Units on Caribbean Island

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc . announces the opening of the first Fatburger and Buffalo's Express in Puerto Rico. The restaurant is the first of 10 locations set to open on the Caribbean Island in partnership with local franchisee Conceptos Restaurants LLC. The all-new Fatburger and Buffalo's Express is located in Plaza Carolina, Puerto Rico's second largest shopping center known for its exciting dining options, shopping, and cinemas.

“We are pleased to kick-off Fatburger's growth in Puerto Rico with our first opening of 10 slated over the next several years,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands' Fast Casual Division.“We continue to seek new growth opportunities that only further position Fatburger as a global leader. Fatburger's iconic burgers and Buffalos' award-winning wings provide a unique dining experience which we are confident will resonate with Puerto Rico locals.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger,“everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with toppings including bacon eggs, chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

A perfect complement to Fatburger, Buffalo's Express' menu includes delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a wide range of sauces. All of Buffalo's Express' wings are served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Fatburger and Buffalo's Express Plaza Carolina is located at Avenida Jesús M. Fragoso, Carolina, Puerto Rico 00983 (store phone number: 787-418-2020) and is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer's liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger's extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger StandTM.

About Buffalo's Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo's Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo's Express' significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo's Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo's Express – Where Everyone is FamilyTM.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements generally use words such as“expect,”“foresee,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“project,”“should,”“estimate,”“will,”“plans,”“forecast,” and similar expressions, and reflect our expectations concerning the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our current expectations and from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

MEDIA C ONTACT :

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

...

860-212-6509