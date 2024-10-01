Jewett-Cameron Partners With Continental Sales & Marketing, Inc. To Expand Distribution In Home Improvement Retailers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF), a company committed to innovative products that enrich outdoor spaces, today announced it has partnered with Continental Sales & Marketing, Inc. (“CSM”) to expand distribution with key national and regional home improvement retailers across its various product lines with a particular focus on the Company's Lifetime Steel Post® and Adjust-A-Gate® fence solutions.



CSM is a nationally recognized, multifaceted, strategic business partner with over 49 years of experience with national and regional home improvement retailers. CSM has built strong relationships across a wide range of departments at the corporate level of major home centers, co-ops and independent dealers, and are talented at resolving complex accounting, distribution, supply chain and SKU management issues.

Earlier this year, Jewett-Cameron successfully launched in-store merchandiser displays for the Company's Lifetime Steel Post® and Adjust-A-Gate® solutions in major home improvement retailers. The initial trial of these merchandisers in the Southern California region and Northwest region was so successful other stores quickly opted in. A key component of CSM's engagement will be to manage and respond to the growing number of regions scheduled to integrate the merchandiser installations.

“A key growth driver for Jewett-Cameron will be a number of exciting new product and merchandising initiatives launching over the next 12 months, both in-store and online,” commented Chad Summers, CEO of Jewett-Cameron.“I look forward to working closely with the CSM team to ensure that the execution is flawless and delivers on the sales and profitability objectives we have set.”

“The team at CSM is well known and widely respected throughout the home improvement channel,” says Mike Siuda, Jewett-Cameron's Vice President of Sales and Marketing.“Their attention to detail, engagement with store associates and end users, and reputation for executing at the store level are key strengths I have witnessed first-hand in working with their team previously. I look forward to leveraging these strengths to drive expanded distribution for Jewett-Cameron's innovative fence and gate solutions.”

“We are thrilled to be working with the team at Jewett-Cameron, as their organization and product offering align so well with our core competencies here at Continental Sales and Marketing,” said Steven Scheiner, Founder of CSM.

Jewett-Cameron will also benefit from CSM's best-in-class group of sales analysts that consistently deliver easy-to-interpret, meaningful data, allowing the Company to maintain its leadership role in category management, and having the right products in the right markets at the inventory levels that maximize productivity at the store level and online.

Adam Scheiner, President of CSM, added,“As we continue to expand our reach across product categories throughout the retail home improvement channel, we will seek out like-minded partners such as Jewett-Cameron. Each of our companies have a track record of success, which can be attributed to our experience, thoughtful planning, and relentless focus on execution in the field and in the rapidly growing digital environment.”

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products, and wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Jewett Cameron Fence for brands such as Adjust-A-Gate®, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Euro Fence, and Lifetime Steel Post® for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld® for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring Gardner, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found on the Company's website at .

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, customer concentration risk, supply chain delays, governmental and regulatory risks, and other factors described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in our forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

