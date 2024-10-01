Butcherjoseph & Co. Has Been Nominated For Four Awards By The M&A Advisor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Saint Louis, MO, October 1, 2024 – The M&A Advisor has announced the award finalists for the 23rd Annual M&A Advisor Awards. ButcherJoseph & Co. was selected for four awards: the sale of Environmental Restoration to the Environmental Restoration Employee Stock Ownership Plan for the Industrials Deal of the Year and the Corporate Strategic Deal of the Year; the sale of ITR Economics to Crowe LLP for the Professional Services Deal of the Year and the M&A Deal of the Year. The winners will be revealed during a prestigious Black-Tie Awards Gala at the 2024 Future of Dealmaking Summit, taking place on November 19 & 20, 2024, in New York City.

The M&A Advisor recognizes achievements, provides thought leadership, and connects elite professionals in turnarounds and restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, and financing and private investment industries both domestically in the US and internationally.

As M&A Advisor celebrates its 26th anniversary, it's exciting to see this year's award finalists representing the pinnacle of the mergers and acquisitions industry for 2023-24.“These exceptional individuals and firms have truly set themselves apart from a remarkable pool of candidates,” stated Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor.“Given the

challenges and volatility in the M&A landscape over the past few years, we are proud to recognize the top transactions, firms, and professionals who exemplify the highest standards of excellence in their field.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized for guiding the sale of Environmental Restoration into an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP),” said ButcherJoseph & Co. Director Rick Hennessey .“This accomplishment highlights our dedication to supporting clients through transactions that foster long-term value creation for both employees and the business. We congratulate the entire Environmental Restoration team for their dedication and foresight in making this ESOP a reality.”

“Partnering with ITR was particularly meaningful due to their outstanding reputation and broad client reach across the U.S.” said Tristan Tahmaseb , Vice President at ButcherJoseph & Co. "Being nominated for multiple awards reflects the success of the transaction as well as the value and impact we strive to deliver for our clients. This recognition serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved, and we're honored to be considered for this prestigious award."

For a detailed list of the Award Winners for the 23nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards, CLICK HERE .

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers , employee ownership transactions (ESOPs), capital advisory (debt & equity), and valuations and fairness opinions for privately held businesses. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with a presence in Miami, Palm Beach, and Washington, DC and offices in Chicago, Charlotte, and Scottsdale.

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 26th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisitions, restructuring, and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services to accelerate the pace of dealmaking.

###

CONTACT: Contact For ButcherJoseph & Co.: Jack Thurston VP, Marketing & Business Development ButcherJoseph & Co. PH: 314-342-9786 Email: ...