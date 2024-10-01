Therapy Brands Announces New Features And Development Roadmap For Its Echovantage EHR And Practice Management Suite

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jeffrey Shoreman, Chief Executive OfficerORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Therapy Brands , the leading provider of software and services for mental health professionals, today announced the latest enhancements to its EchoVantage Electronic Health Record (EHR) and practice management suite. Therapy Brands is updating the clinical intelligence engine inside EchoVantage and more tightly integrating its Apex Clearinghouse into the EchoVantage workflow. Therapy Brands also announced a long-term product roadmap for EchoVantage, including the development of a new module for Medication Assisted Treatment.“We're proud of the EchoVantage platform and the way it meets the needs of the many types of mental health organizations that we serve,” said Jeffrey Shoreman, Chief Executive Officer of Therapy Brands.“We're excited about the long-term product roadmap that we have laid out for EchoVantage, which ensures it will continue to support quality care, efficient reporting, and easy reimbursement.”Revealed today at the company's annual user conference, Peer to Peer, EchoVantage's new enhancements respond to the greatest areas of opportunity for mental health therapists and the finance and technology teams that support them. Therapists today face unprecedented workloads and stress levels, with 45% of psychologists experiencing burnout, according to a study from the American Psychological Association. EchoVantage is purpose-built to help mental and behavioral health organizations handle these challenges and more.An improved clinical intelligence engineEchoVantage includes a unique clinical intelligence engine that enables therapists to quickly identify the right course of treatment for a client, and then directly connect that treatment plan to an intended outcome. The engine offers a framework for building assessments, permissions, and forms, all connected to a specific workflow. To further improve clinician convenience and outcome-based care, EchoVantage now integrates with MedlinePlus to provide educational resources based on diagnosis codes and medications that the client is currently taking.The embedded clinical intelligence engine empowers clinicians in large, multi-specialty behavioral health organizations to quickly identify and respond to client needs based upon assessment-driven decision support.“We evaluated other EHR options for Shalom House, but none could match EchoVantage's ease of use,” said Abby Spadone, Clinical Director at Shalom House, Inc., a mental health and housing services organization in Maine,“It's the most convenient tool we have. Over 150 of our team members have been collaborating using EchoVantage since 2021, and they love its 'Visual EHR' timeline view of client progress. And as a leader, I love that EchoVantage makes it easy to track that we're on top of our charts and staying compliant.”Deeper clearinghouse integration will drive improved payment processingTo further improve financial performance, Therapy Brands has integrated its Apex Clearinghouse solution directly into EchoVantage. Apex streamlines the process of billing payers, minimizes errors, expedites claim processing, and ensures timely payments. This integration will allow EchoVantage users to submit claims in bulk, receive updates on claim status, and receive remittances directly from payers – all without leaving EchoVantage.Therapy Brands also recently enhanced EchoVantage's billing capabilities, enabling organizations to refund unused credit balances and write off small balances based on user-defined criteria.“At Memorial Behavioral Health, our billing and finance teams love EchoVantage,” said Heather Sweet, Director of Regional Clinics at Memorial Medical Group.“Our billers can quickly get a claim out to payers because all the info they need is right there. EchoVantage reduced the time it takes us to get a claim out; we went from creating charges once a week to creating charges daily. And our finance team can easily see what payments have been received and which are outstanding, so they can make accurate financial forecasts.”Medication Assisted Treatment to ship in 2025Therapy Brands is currently developing a module for Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) in EchoVantage. This module, scheduled to ship in the first half of 2025, will benefit Substance Use Recovery (SUR) organizations who need an integrated MAT capability for liquid Methadone dosing, dispensing, and tracking. The MAT module will also improve real-time coordination between front desk, medical, counseling, and billing staff for this complex treatment.Product roadmap includes investments in artificial intelligence and enhanced reportingToday's announcement of a long-term roadmap for EchoVantage is highlighted by investments in artificial intelligence to improve billing accuracy. Therapy Brands is applying artificial intelligence and data science to help ensure that reimbursement codes are accurately mapped to the right procedures. The roadmap also includes a new forms designer that will allow users of all technical capability to quickly and easily design the customized forms that they want to support their unique workflow. Finally, Therapy Brands announced plans to simplify the billing process within EchoVantage, including improvements to claims management, client invoicing, and accounts receivable.About Therapy BrandsTherapy Brands is the leading provider of software and services for mental health professionals. Our software solutions are used by more than 30,000 therapy practices, ranging from small independent practitioners to large enterprise organizations, for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, electronic medical records, e-prescribing, and billing solutions enable clients to spend more time with patients, get paid faster, and deliver better treatments. Learn more at .

