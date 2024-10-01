Harvest Gold Donates A Record Breaking 95,000 Bread Slices As A Part Of The 'Harvest Gold Global Race 2024'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 01, 2024 – Harvest Gold, one of the leading bread brands in India, a part of Bimbo Bakeries India under the aegis of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baked food company, today hosted the 9th edition of 'Harvest Global Race 2024'. With an aim to reduce hunger by donating bread slices for every registration, it witnessed an impressive 4,750 participants for the race in Delhi NCR. Known for promoting an active lifestyle, Milind Soman flagged off the race and spearheaded the marathon as the 'Race Ambassador' this year.



People from diverse walks of life and age groups participated to run or walk the distance across four different categories - 3K (walkathon), 3K (run), 5K (run) and 10K (run). Each year the race serves as a platform to create a positive change by not only promoting health and wellness, but also raising awareness about hunger. For every registration, Harvest Gold pledges to donate 20 slices of bread to combat hunger. This year, Harvest Gold donated 95,000 slices of bread to Snehdhara Charity Council, an NGO that focuses on food security, educational resources and elderly care.



Raj Kanwar Singh, Managing Director, Bimbo Bakeries India, said,“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the thousands of participants who have come together for a noble cause. Their enthusiasm and support made this year's race a huge success and we will be donating 95,000 slices of bread to the needy. We would also like to thank Milind Soman for joining hands with us in in this World's Largest Race for a Cause which is being held across 28 countries. At Harvest Gold and Bimbo Bakeries India, we are committed to nourishing a better world.”



Milind Soman, fitness enthusiast, actor and model said,“I am deeply honoured to partner with the Harvest Gold Global Race 2024 which is not only about fitness, but also about nourishing a better world. Hunger continues to be a pressing issue worldwide. I am happy to combine my love for running to bring greater awareness around hunger and nutrition. As we celebrate the success of this year's race, I take this as an opportunity to applaud Harvest Gold for their efforts in promoting health and wellness through this great annual initiative.”



Currently in its 9th year, the Global Race has attracted over 140,311 participants running globally with Toronto being the host country. It is being conducted across 28 countries and this year, more than 3 million bread slices have been donated, making a positive impact on a global scale and raising awareness on hunger one bread slice at a time.



About Harvest Gold:



Harvest Gold is Delhi NCR's #1 bread brand, serving tasty and nutritious loaves of bread to consumers for the last 30 years, touching the lives of more than 30 lakh homes. With a range of products from breads, pavs and buns, Harvest Gold has a passion for excellence and continues to be one of the most beloved brands in Delhi NCR. The brand aims to give bread lovers a delicious taste of wholesome nourishment and to promote health and wellness amongst its users.



About Grupo Bimbo



Grupo Bimbo is a multinational company with a presence in over 35 countries located in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Grupo Bimbo is the largest baked goods brand in the world and the 7th largest packed food brand across the globe with an impressive product portfolio that includes breads, cakes, sweet baked good, cookies and salty snacks.

Operating with the mission to provide nourishment for all, Bimbo Bakeries India under Grupo Bimbo is one of the largest bread makers in the country. Its three prominent brands – Harvest Gold, Modern, and Kitty offer an array of nutritious and tasty products in the sliced breads, buns and other baked foods categories.

