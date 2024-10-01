Han Pham, Executive Director Of Georgia's 'Her Term,' Selected For Obama Foundation Leaders USA Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Her Term's Executive Director Han Pham selected for Foundation Leaders USA Program

Pham is recognized for advancing women's participation and civic engagement, one of two Georgians chosen

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a critical moment for American democracy, Han Pham, Executive Director of the political non-profit Her Term , has been named one of just two Georgians selected for the Obama Foundation Leaders USA Program . She is among 205 changemakers chosen worldwide. This prestigious honor highlights Pham's pivotal role in increasing civic engagement and underscores her influence in Georgia's political landscape.

Under Pham's leadership, Her Term has emerged as a powerful force for increasing female political participation, transforming Georgia's politics by championing equitable representation. Her tireless efforts not only amplify women's voices but also add fuel to civic engagement across the state, ensuring that democracy thrives from the grassroots up. Recognizing that women face greater scrutiny than men when campaigning, she initiated an innovative program to increase skills and mindsets around resilience and wellness that has helped recruit and retain more women in office.

“Leadership isn't about the spotlight; it's about creating opportunities for others to shine. When we uplift women, we uplift entire communities, and that's how real, lasting change happens,” Pham said.“Being selected for the Obama Foundation Leaders USA Program is an incredible honor, and we need to strengthen our democracy through diverse representation.”

The Obama Foundation's Leaders program, renowned for its focus on leadership development and civic engagement, will provide Pham with the tools to further her mission in Georgia, where the stakes have never been higher than during a presidential election year.

As the daughter of Vietnamese immigrants who fled the Vietnam War, Pham has channeled her family's history into a career dedicated to empowering women-particularly women of color and members of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community-to take active roles in the political process.

“By empowering women, particularly those who've been historically overlooked, we're redefining what's possible for future generations,” Pham added.

In addition to her work with Her Term, Pham is a well-known advocate in the broader Atlanta community. She founded the Decatur Lunar New Year Festival, which celebrates AAPI cultures, and Badass Asian Women , a group aimed at building a supportive community and empowering AAPI women. She also serves on the board of The Lola, a womxn's club in Atlanta.

With Georgia poised to play a pivotal role in the 2024 presidential election, Pham's leadership will be a critical component of the state's political landscape as she continues to inspire, mobilize, and empower underrepresented communities.

“Georgia's story is still being written, and I'm proud to be part of shaping its next chapter through the Obama Foundation Leaders USA Program,” Pham said.

