Chinese researchers make significant advancement in extraction of lithium from seawater

(MENAFN) Chinese researchers have made a significant advancement in the extraction of lithium from seawater, presenting a promising and efficient alternative to traditional methods that rely on hard rock ores. As reported by the South China Morning Post and detailed in a recent study published in the journal *Science*, this new technique addresses the growing demand for lithium, particularly in renewable energy technologies such as electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.



Traditionally, lithium extraction is both energy-intensive and environmentally detrimental, primarily conducted through mining operations that deplete hard rock deposits. However, the innovative approach proposed by the research team, led by Zhu Jia from Nanjing University and Mi Baoxia from the University of California, Berkeley, involves the use of a solar transpiration-powered lithium extraction and storage (STLES) device. This device harnesses solar energy to effectively extract lithium from seawater brine, which is a more sustainable method given the environmental concerns associated with conventional mining.



The potential for this method is immense; estimates suggest that there are approximately 230 billion tons of lithium available in seawater—about 16,000 times the current exploitable reserves of lithium. Despite this abundance, seawater extraction has faced challenges due to high costs and technical hurdles, preventing it from becoming a mainstream source of lithium.



The researchers' findings offer a pathway to overcoming these barriers, potentially transforming the lithium supply landscape. If successful, this method could significantly increase the availability of lithium, supporting the transition to renewable energy solutions and reducing dependence on more destructive mining practices. As the world continues to seek sustainable alternatives in energy production, the implications of this research could be far-reaching, heralding a new era in lithium extraction and usage.

