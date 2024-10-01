Pooof! Partners With Nogin To Transform Direct-To-Consumer Sales For Dissolving Teeth-Whitening Strips

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin , a pioneer in Commerce-as-a-Service (“CaaS”), today announced that Pooof!, the groundbreaking dissolving teeth-whitening strips developed by world-famous celebrity cosmetic Dr. Bill Dorfman (@drbilldorfman ), has selected Nogin's Intelligent Commerce and end-to-end services to launch its direct-to-consumer (D2C) business.



Pooof! is revolutionizing the teeth whitening with its fast-acting, great tasting dissolving strips that deliver a brighter smile in just 10-15 minutes. Each strip leverages Pooof!'s proprietary P3 formula, enabling more effective peroxide utilization and significantly faster whitening compared to traditional strips. Independent studies have shown that Pooof! strips offer 37% better whitening over a 10-day in-vitro study than the leading competitor.

Nogin's collaboration with Pooof! will see the implementation of its advanced Intelligent Commerce technology to support Pooof!'s D2C strategy. Nogin will provide comprehensive management of Pooof!'s online store, including inventory management, creative services, and performance marketing. Additionally, Nogin will support Pooof!'s multichannel e-commerce expansion by managing sales through platforms like Amazon and other marketplaces, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for consumers across all channels.

“As Pooof!'s dissolving whitening strips gain popularity for their innovative and convenient application, connecting directly with our customers online is crucial,” said Dr. Bill Dorfman, Founder of Pooof!.“Nogin's advanced e-commerce solutions and services will empower us to expand our reach while maintaining our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.”

“Finally, there's a more convenient non-messy solution to whitening strips that makes you look forward to teeth whitening,” said Holly Larsen, COO at Pooof!

Jon Huberman, President and CEO at Nogin, added,“We are delighted to partner with Pooof! and support their mission to deliver cutting-edge teeth whitening solutions to consumers. Our Intelligent Commerce platform and experienced team will provide the robust infrastructure needed to drive Pooof!'s online growth, enhance their direct-to-consumer engagement, and optimize their presence on multiple e-commerce channels.”

About Nogin:

Nogin , the Intelligent Commerce company, provides leading enterprise-class e-commerce technology, tactics, and services for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. Nogin's Intelligent Commerce technology is a cloud-based e-commerce solution purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B). Nogin frees its customers to focus on their business while running as much or as little of their e-commerce infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire e-commerce lifecycle for a variety of well-known D2C brands as well as several B2B brands and marketplaces. To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedI and on X at @Nogincommerc .

About Pooof!:

Pooof! is an innovative brand of convenient, great tasting dissolving teeth-whitening strips developed by Dr. Bill Dorfman, affectionately known as "America's Dentist." These cutting-edge strips dissolve in 10-15 minutes, leaving no residue and providing a brighter smile quickly and conveniently. Dr. Bill Dorfman, widely recognized for his work on ABC's "Extreme Makeover" and as a recurring guest co-host on CBS's "The Doctors," has leveraged his expertise to create a product that outperforms the leading whitening strips with 37% better whitening in a 10-day in-vitro study.

Pooof! strips are crafted with a proprietary P3 formula that allows for more effective peroxide utilization and faster whitening, while being pH balanced to ensure enamel integrity. They also contain amorphous calcium phosphate (ACP) to reduce sensitivity and help remineralize teeth. The hydrogen peroxide in the strips effectively penetrates and brightens enamel to remove stains.

Pooof! offers a refreshing mint flavor and is free from sulfates, triclosan, parabens, and artificial flavors, making it a conscientious choice for users. Whether you're scrolling, lifting, lounging, or driving, Pooof! provides a convenient and effective teeth whitening solution.

Inquiries:

Investors:

