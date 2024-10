Smart Glasses Market Is Projected To Exceed USD 4,129.3 Million By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 29.4%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart glasses is projected to reach USD 4,129.3 million by 2030 from USD 878.8 million in 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4%.

Key factors propelling the market growth include the rapid technological advancements, increased demand for AR smart glasses, and growing adoption in the industrial sector. Regulatory constraints, safety concerns and continuously changing consumer preferences are expected to be restraining factors for the smart glasses industry. Technical limitations such as the need for miniaturized components for smart glasses considering their smaller sizes are expected to create challenges for the smart glasses industry. Increasing technological advancements in display technology, sensor technology, and processors are expected to drive market growth.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study

Download the PDF Brochure

Major Smart Glasses Companies Included:



Meta (US),

EssilorLuxottica (France),

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan),

Amazon.com, Inc. (US),

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (China),

Vuzix (US),

Lenovo (China),

LUCYD EYEWEAR (US),

Xiaomi (China), and Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (China).

Smart Glasses Market Dynamics:



Driver: Growing adoption in industrial sector

Restraint: Regulatory constraints and safety concerns

Opportunity: Developments in 5G technology Challenge: Technical limitations

Growth Opportunities in Smart Glasses Market in Europe Region:

Technological advancements in AR and VR technologies, growing demand from gaming and entertainment, integration with consumer electronics devices, and demand from industries such as healthcare are expected to be the drivers for the smart glasses industry in the European region.

The increasing adoption in the German automotive industry for improving efficiency, quality, and safety across the industry, rising demand from healthcare, education & research in UK, and increasing demand from tourism and presence of some of large smart glasses manufacturers in France are the significant drivers for European smart glasses industry.

By Monocular Smart Glasses Segment:

Monocular smart glasses are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by enhanced performance and safety features. Monocular smart glasses are generally light and compact, thus enhancing comfort during extended-use conditions. It is used in logistics, maintenance, and field services where hands-free information is needed. These monocular smart glasses increase efficiency and accuracy while reducing the margins of error by overlaying data and instructions directly on the user's display to make guidelines and handbooks accessible to engineers and field personnel while working on the field.

Automotive Segment Growing at a Highest CAGR

The automotive sector uses smart glasses to speed car maintenance and increase driving safety. With features like hands-free operation, augmented reality navigation, and real-time data presentation, these devices improve driving safety and efficiency. Smart glasses with augmented reality capabilities can assist mechanics with vehicle maintenance. When a mechanic stares at a specific location of an automobile, for instance, the smart glasses can display a digital overlay with torque settings, repair directions, and technical details. This feature significantly reduces the time required for diagnosis and repairs and speeds up the repair process by providing fast access to critical information.

Request for Sample Report Pages

Future Growth of Smart Glasses Market

The future of the smart glasses market is expected to see substantial growth, driven by advancements in augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence, and miniaturization of hardware components. Smart glasses are becoming increasingly popular in industries like healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing, where hands-free access to information and real-time data overlay enhances productivity and decision-making. Consumer adoption is anticipated to rise as designs become more fashionable and lightweight, and as tech giants integrate smart glasses with broader ecosystems of devices. The development of 5G networks and improved battery life will further accelerate innovation, paving the way for smart glasses to become a mainstream tool for both personal and professional use.

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA : 1-888-600-6441 UK +44-800-368-9399 Email: ... Visit Our Website: