Azerbaijan Holds Meeting On Green Energy Zone In Liberated Territories

10/1/2024 8:08:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

The Ministry of energy hosted the latest meeting of the Working Group on the coordination and monitoring of green technologies and energy efficiency in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports.

Chairing the meeting, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov emphasized the important steps taken towards establishing a green energy zone in the liberated areas, in line with President Ilham Aliyev's directives. Shahbazov also outlined the strategic goals set in this field.

The meeting's agenda included reports on progress in using renewable energy in Garabagh and East Zangazur, as well as the implementation of decisions from the previous meeting. Monitoring results on green technology and energy efficiency were reviewed, alongside discussions on heat supply systems for multi-apartment buildings.

Proposals for rooftop solar panels and energy charging points in restored towns and villages were considered. Participants agreed to address deficiencies identified during monitoring and ensure further actions are implemented according to schedule.

In addition to state institutions, representatives from the President's office, "Recovery Construction and Management Service," "Azerigas", and the Shusha City State Reserve Administration were present at the meeting.

AzerNews

