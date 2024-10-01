Azerbaijan Holds Meeting On Green Energy Zone In Liberated Territories
Date
10/1/2024 8:08:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Ministry of energy hosted the latest meeting of the Working
Group on the coordination and monitoring of green technologies and
energy efficiency in Azerbaijan's liberated territories,
Azernews reports.
Chairing the meeting, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov
emphasized the important steps taken towards establishing a green
energy zone in the liberated areas, in line with President Ilham
Aliyev's directives. Shahbazov also outlined the strategic goals
set in this field.
The meeting's agenda included reports on progress in using
renewable energy in Garabagh and East Zangazur, as well as the
implementation of decisions from the previous meeting. Monitoring
results on green technology and energy efficiency were reviewed,
alongside discussions on heat supply systems for multi-apartment
buildings.
Proposals for rooftop solar panels and energy charging points in
restored towns and villages were considered. Participants agreed to
address deficiencies identified during monitoring and ensure
further actions are implemented according to schedule.
In addition to state institutions, representatives from the
President's office, "Recovery Construction and Management Service,"
"Azerigas", and the Shusha City State Reserve Administration were
present at the meeting.
