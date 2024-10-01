(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has officially signed a decree that will see the conscription of 133,000 individuals as part of the autumn military draft. The announcement, made on Monday, specifies that non-reservists aged between 18 and 30 will be called up for service from October 1 through the end of the year.



The decree, which was made public via the portal, also includes provisions for the dismissal of those whose conscription terms have recently concluded. This move reflects a significant step in Russia’s ongoing military mobilization efforts, coming just two weeks after another decree was issued by Putin to enhance the number of staff and military personnel in the Russian armed forces.



Under this earlier decree, the authorized staffing level of the military was increased from 2.2 million to 2.38 million, while the number of active military personnel was raised from 1.32 million to 1.5 million. These changes signify a substantial expansion of Russia's military capabilities at a time of heightened tensions and ongoing conflicts.



The decision to call up a large number of conscripts highlights Russia's commitment to bolstering its military presence and readiness, as geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve. As the country prepares for a new phase of military engagement, the implications of this conscription effort could have far-reaching effects on both domestic and international fronts.

