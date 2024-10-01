(MENAFN) The Kremlin has expressed grave concerns regarding the heightened risk of a major conflict in the Middle East following Israel's recent assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the dire implications of Israel's extensive on Lebanon, noting that such indiscriminate bombings of residential areas result in significant civilian casualties. He warned that these actions could lead to a humanitarian disaster comparable to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.



Since September 23, Israel has conducted substantial airstrikes targeting what it identifies as Hezbollah positions throughout Lebanon. These attacks have reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 960 individuals and injuries to more than 2,770, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The killing of Nasrallah, alongside several other Hezbollah commanders in a recent airstrike in Beirut, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing hostilities.



The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has intensified in the wake of Israel's war on Gaza, which began last October following a cross-border assault by Hamas. This broader conflict has led to staggering casualties, with nearly 41,600 lives lost, predominantly among women and children. The international community is increasingly alarmed that the Israeli military actions in Lebanon could provoke a wider regional war, drawing in more countries and complicating an already volatile situation.



The Kremlin's statements underscore the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crises arising from these conflicts and the potential for a further escalation that could destabilize the entire region. The implications of this ongoing violence continue to raise alarms about the prospects for peace and security in the Middle East.

