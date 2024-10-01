Kuwait Amb. In Moscow Presents Credentials To Belarus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Ambassador of Kuwait in Moscow Rashid Al-Adwani presented his credentials on Tuesday to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko as non-resident ambassador to Belarus.

Ambassador Al-Adwani conveyed the greetings of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, to President Lukashenko, along with their aspirations to strengthen relations between the two countries in all areas.

He also expressed their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Belarus and its president.

For his part, President Lukashenko emphasized his country's interest in enhancing relations with Kuwait in various fields, stressing the importance of investing in Belarus.

Lukashenko praised Kuwait's role in the region and its efforts of peace and mediation aimed at helping resolve regional situations and conflicts. (end)











