Amir To Patronise Opening Of Third Summit Of Asia Cooperation Dialogue

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will patronize the opening of the third summit of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit on Thursday morning, October 3, 2024, which will be held under the theme 'Sports Diplomacy', with the participation of a number of Their Excellencies, Highnesses and heads of states and governments, delegations of sisterly and friendly countries, and senior officials, at the Ritz Carlton Hotel - Doha.



