NATO announces deployment of 200 personnel from established Allied Reaction Force to Western Balkans

(MENAFN) has announced the deployment of approximately 200 personnel from its newly established Allied Reaction Force (ARF) to the Western Balkans between September 30 and October 16. This deployment aims to conduct training exercises that will enhance the force's readiness and support the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR). According to a statement from Allied Joint Command Force Naples, this mission marks the ARF's first operational engagement since its formation in July.



The deployment will include a military contingent of about 50 members from the ARF’s Operational Liaison and Reconnaissance Team (OLRT), stationed in Kosovo, along with a forward command node of approximately 150 personnel set to be established in North Macedonia. The primary focus of the deployed forces will be to engage in training exercises designed to maintain high readiness levels while assessing their capacity to swiftly mobilize larger forces if necessary.



Furthermore, a segment of the ARF headquarters will temporarily integrate into KFOR's command and control structures. This integration is aimed at evaluating logistical, infrastructural, and operational support requirements, ensuring that KFOR can receive significant reinforcements if the situation demands. The overall objective of these initiatives is to bolster stability and security in the region amidst ongoing tensions.

