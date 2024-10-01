(MENAFN) The recent updates to Russia’s nuclear doctrine are far from impulsive; they reflect a necessary evolution in response to an increasingly precarious geopolitical landscape. As the current level of nuclear deterrence has proven insufficient, particularly against the backdrop of what is perceived as a hybrid war initiated by the West, these changes have become crucial.



Historically, the notion of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia was viewed as an unrealistic ambition, largely due to the country's status as a nuclear superpower. However, the current climate suggests that this idea has gained traction among certain factions in the West. As a result, the inadequacy of Russia's nuclear deterrence has come into sharper focus, especially in light of escalating discussions surrounding potential strikes by Western long-range missiles aimed at Russian territory.



In this context, it is apparent that the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons must be reevaluated. The previous doctrine asserted that nuclear arms could only be employed in a non-nuclear conflict under the dire circumstance of an existential threat to Russia. This stance is no longer tenable, as the shifting global realities necessitate a broader interpretation. The updated doctrine now allows for the potential use of nuclear weapons in scenarios where critical threats to national sovereignty are identified, rather than solely in cases where the state's very existence is at stake.



This adjustment underscores a significant strategic pivot: the focus has shifted from existential threats to a more nuanced understanding of sovereignty-related vulnerabilities. By lowering the threshold for nuclear engagement, Moscow aims to reaffirm its deterrence capabilities amid a rapidly changing security environment, signaling to adversaries that it remains prepared to protect its interests with whatever means necessary.

