EDEN To Host A Booth At The Service World Expo In Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The startup plans to showcase its new Instant Quote tool at the home service industry's premier event at the Coronado Springs Resort

EDEN , a pioneering digital sales enablement in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, will showcase its Instant Quote tool at its booth during the 2024 Service World at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Oct. 15-17.

EDEN's booth No. 1303 will be located in Exhibit Hall B near the entrance of the event.

EDEN Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Josh Koplin, pictured, will be manning a booth at Service World Expo at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Oct. 15-17.

"Service World Expo is the premier conference for residential contractors and is the best place to continue gaining exposure in the HVAC industry," said Josh Koplin, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of EDEN. "We can't wait to show how our innovative solutions can help contractors meet modern customer demands for pricing transparency and speed. Service World Expo is a great opportunity for us to get our product in front of the most forward-thinking individuals in the residential HVAC industry."

EDEN's Instant Quote is a novel, web-based tool designed for HVAC contractors to provide personalized system recommendations and estimates online. Leveraging property data and a proprietary database of housing stock information, the platform performs instant heat load calculations for accurate system sizing. It seamlessly integrates information on rebates, tax credits, and savings, enabling contractors to display stacked incentives for high-efficiency systems.

"Many of our customers have doubled their sales teams' close rates," Koplin said. "Our tool enhances transparency and empowers contractors to showcase incentives effectively, leading to increased sales and customer satisfaction."

Service World Expo has been the nation's leading event for contractors in the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and smart home space since 2016. The conference's robust lineup of keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and training seminars draws industry leaders from all over the country. This year, the show features keynote speakers Daymond John, CEO of FUBU and The Shark Group, and one of the hosts of ABC's "Shark Tank," and Matt Michel, a speaker, writer, and rancher at Ranchlands of Texas, LLC.

For more information about EDEN, visit .

About EDEN

EDEN's mission is to empower contractors with innovative technology, helping them to grow their businesses and provide exceptional customer experiences. Founded in 2021, the Seattle-based startup provides a digital sales enablement tool to help HVAC contractors provide quick and accurate instant quotes for HVAC systems. By leveraging technology to provide prices and detailed breakdowns of eligible incentives and expected utility savings online, EDEN helps promote high-efficiency systems that contribute to sustainability and benefits both homeowners and contractors. For more information, visit .

SOURCE EDEN

