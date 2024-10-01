Block Listing Interim Review
Date
10/1/2024 7:16:52 AM
Date: 1 October 2024
| Name of applicant:
| Renewi plc
| Name of scheme:
| Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plans
| Period of return:
| From:
| 01/04/2024
| To:
| 30/09/2024
| Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
| 216,212
| Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
| Nil
| Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
| Nil
| Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
| 216,212
| Name of applicant:
| Renewi plc
| Name of scheme:
| Renewi plc 2015 Sharesave Scheme
| Period of return:
| From:
| 01/04/2024
| To:
| 30/09/2024
| Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
| 105,893
| Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
| 0
| Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see
| 8,100
| Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
| 97,793
| Name of contact:
| Dominic Murray
Group Company Secretary
| Telephone number of contact:
| + 44 (0) 7855 960721
