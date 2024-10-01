Block Listing Interim Review

عربي


10/1/2024 7:16:52 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 1 October 2024

Name of applicant: Renewi plc
Name of scheme: Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plans
Period of return: From: 01/04/2024 To: 30/09/2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 216,212
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 216,212


Name of applicant: Renewi plc
Name of scheme: Renewi plc 2015 Sharesave Scheme
Period of return: From: 01/04/2024 To: 30/09/2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 105,893
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 8,100
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 97,793


Name of contact: Dominic Murray
Group Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: + 44 (0) 7855 960721

