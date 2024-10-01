Kuwait Amir Sends Condolences To Nepal On Floods, Heavy Rain Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to the President of Nepal Chandra Poudel, expressing sympathy to the families' of flash floods and heavy rain that swept through the country, which resulted in several causalities and property damage.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal expressed wishes of swift recovery to the and for Nepal to overcome the tragedy. (end)

sa













