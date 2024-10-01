Kuwait Amir Sends Condolences To Nepal On Floods, Heavy Rain Victims
10/1/2024 7:08:55 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to the President of Nepal RAM Chandra Poudel, expressing sympathy to the families' victims of flash floods and heavy rain that swept through the country, which resulted in several causalities and property damage.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal expressed wishes of swift recovery to the injured and for Nepal to overcome the tragedy. (end)
