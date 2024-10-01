Kuwait's Crown Prince Expresses Sorrow Over Nepal's Heavy Rain, Floods
10/1/2024 7:08:55 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to the President of Nepal RAM Chandra Poudel, expressing sympathy and condolences to the families' victims of flash floods and heavy rain that swept through the country, which resulted in several causalities and property damage.
His Highness also wished a swift recovery to the injured and for Nepal to overcome the tragedy. (end)
