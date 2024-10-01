Kuwait's Crown Prince Expresses Sorrow Over Nepal's Heavy Rain, Floods

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to the President of Nepal Chandra Poudel, expressing sympathy and condolences to the families' of flash floods and heavy rain that swept through the country, which resulted in several causalities and property damage.

His Highness also wished a swift recovery to the and for Nepal to overcome the tragedy. (end)

