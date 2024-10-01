Faberg In Bloom Heritage Lockets
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Faberg Heritage collection draws inspiration from Faberg's historical masterpieces. Traditional materials and complex traditional techniques, such as the delicate art of guilloch enamelling and hand-engraving, make up the signature elements of this colourful and opulent collection.
Heritage Yellow Gold Diamond & Turquoise Guilloch Enamel Twin Flower Surprise Locket
The Heritage Yellow gold Diamond & Turquoise Guilloch Enamel Twin Flower Surprise Locket features green guilloch enamel and round white diamonds, set in 18 karat yellow gold. The locket opens to reveal an 18 karat yellow gold pink guilloch enamel twin flower, set with a white round diamond. The locket is 22mm and comes with a 50cm long chain in 18 karat yellow gold.
Heritage Yellow Gold Diamond & Gold Guilloch Enamel Cactus Surprise Locket
The Heritage Yellow Gold Diamond & Gold Guilloch Enamel Cactus Surprise Locket features gold guilloch enamel and round white diamonds, set in 18 karat yellow gold. The locket opens to reveal an 18 karat yellow gold green guilloch enamel cactus with a carved carnelian flower, set with a round yellow sapphire. The locket is 22mm and comes with a 50cm long chain in 18 karat rose gold.
