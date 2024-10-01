Israel Enters Lebanon, Launches Limited Ground Operation Against Hezbollah

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Israel has initiated a limited ground operation in southern Lebanon, escalating its conflict with Hezbollah. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced "targeted ground incursions" on October 1, 2024.



These operations aim to neutralize Hezbollah targets near the border. This move follows Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on September 27, 2024, in a major on Beirut.



Since then, Israel has conducted massive air raids on Lebanon. The IDF has declared three areas in northern Israel as closed military zones, indicating the operation's seriousness.



Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized that Nasrallah's death was not the final step against Hezbollah. IDF combat teams have reportedly entered southern Lebanon under air force and artillery cover.







The Lebanese state news agency NNA reported Israeli artillery shelling along the border. Hezbollah responded by firing a "Nour" ballistic missile at Israel for the first time in this conflict.

Strengthening Israel's Defense Amid Rising Tensions

The United States is sending additional troops to the Middle East to bolster Israel's defenses and deter potential Iranian involvement.



The current situation stems from Hezbollah 's rocket attacks on Israel that began on October 8, 2023, following Hamas' assault from Gaza.



Hezbollah vowed to continue until Israel ends its Gaza campaign, which has reportedly caused over 40,000 Palestinian casualties.



Israel aims to defeat Hezbollah and halt its rocket attacks, which have forced mass evacuations in northern Israel. Despite significant losses, Israeli officials believe Hezbollah still poses a considerable threat.



The international community, including the United States, has expressed concern about further escalation. President Biden has called for an immediate ceasefire.



Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department maintains that targeting Hezbollah is legitimate. As the conflict intensifies, both sides face pressure to find a diplomatic solution.



The coming days will be crucial in determining whether this operation remains contained or escalates into a larger confrontation. The potential for Iranian involvement adds complexity to an already volatile situation.



