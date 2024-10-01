Cigna Healthcare Offers Medicare Customers Value, Stability And Choice With 2025 Plans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Plans available for every lifestyle and budget, including Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, Medicare Supplement plans, and standalone Prescription Drug Plans, all with competitive premiums and benefits.

Many MA plans available for $0 premium; some give customers money back on their Social Security check.

Dental, vision, and hearing benefits included in all Medicare Advantage (MA) plans.

"Living needs allowance" offered in many

DSNPs. Customer support available 7-days a week to help guide Medicare Advantage shoppers during the Annual Enrollment Period.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Medicare market continues to rapidly evolve,

Cigna HealthcareSM offers customers stable plans, a consistent service area, leading value, and competitive benefits.

"Medicare customers count on us for high-quality, reliable health and wellness benefits," said Chris DeRosa, president, U.S. Government business, Cigna Healthcare. "Medicare shoppers can expect to see a wide range of choices from Cigna Healthcare so they can choose a plan that best suits their unique health and lifestyle needs with benefits they value most."

2025 Cigna Healthcare Medicare product footprint

Cigna Healthcare continues to offer Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in 29 states and the District of Columbia, Medicare Supplement plans in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and standalone Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) across the country, as well as the District of Columbia and in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Cigna Healthcare MA plans offer added-value benefits to support overall health and vitality

Benefits, which vary by plan, include the following:



$0 premium plan in most markets

Dental, vision and hearing coverage in all plans

Prescription drug coverage

Military veteran-specific plans

Fitness benefits

Incentives of up to $200, which doubled from last year for HMO customers, for completing key health screenings and engaging in certain healthy activities

Transportation to and from doctors and pharmacies

Allowance for over-the-counter health-related products

Support program for caregivers

Virtual care options for

nonemergency urgent care, behavioral health, dermatology and speech therapy

Online tool for advance care planning Home delivery of nutritious meals at no extra cost following admission to a qualified hospital or skilled nursing facility

New effort launches to reduce health disparities by giving eligible customers flexibility to spend their health care dollars on key living needs

To address social determinants of health barriers, Cigna Healthcare is launching a "living needs allowance" in many of its Dual-Eligible Special Needs (DSNP) plans in 2025. This allowance gives customers the flexibility to decide where to spend their dollars. Choices include such things as healthy foods, transportation and gas, utility costs and cleaning supplies.

The living needs allowance, rewards and incentives, and some other benefits are enabled through the Cigna Healthy Today flex card, which allows customers to purchase goods at around 65,000 eligible retail locations.

Affordable Prescription Drug Plans and Supplement Options

In addition to MA, Cigna Healthcare provides customers with options to meet a variety of different health needs, lifestyles, and budget goals through its Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) options.

Medicare Supplement plans offer flexible, affordable options and, in most states, premium discounts for customers of the same household and for those who apply online. Cigna Healthcare also offers companion products, such as standalone dental plans, hospital indemnity, short-term care, and a combined plan including dental, vision, and hearing.

Medicare Supplement plans are often paired with a standalone PDP. For 2025, Cigna Healthcare offers the following PDP plans:



Cigna Healthcare Saver Rx: This plan includes low premiums, low to $0 copays, savings on many generic drugs, and select supplemental benefits, such as prescription vitamins.

Cigna Healthcare Assurance Rx:

Available to serve customers with Extra Help or those looking for basic coverage. Cigna Healthcare Extra Rx: Provides flexible coverage with a large pharmacy network, savings on many generics, and select supplemental benefits, such as prescription vitamins, a high level of coverage with a robust drug list, a low deductible, and special savings with gap coverage.

All plans have $0 copay options for select medications purchased through preferred home delivery.

2025 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7. Most plans purchased during AEP are effective Jan. 1, 2025.

People can learn more about Cigna Healthcare's Medicare Advantage, Prescription Drug and Medicare Supplement plans and find out which plans are available in their locations by plugging in their ZIP codes at CignaMedicareInformation

or by calling (877) 349-2897 (TTY 711) seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, (through the end of AEP) to speak with a licensed insurance agent.

Cigna Healthcare products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group. The Cigna names, logos, and marks, including THE CIGNA GROUP and CIGNA HEALTHCARE are owned by Cigna Intellectual Property, Inc. Subsidiaries of The Cigna Group contract with Medicare to offer Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans and Part D Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) in select states, and with select State Medicaid programs. Enrollment in a Cigna Healthcare product depends on contract renewal. © 2024 Cigna Healthcare.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality. Products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI ), including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth Health companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and others. Learn more at

cignahealthcare .

