Dentulu Launches Nationwide Sleep Apnea Program To Enhance Accessibility To Screening And Treatment Of Sleep Apnea

FDA approved CPAP Alternatives using sleep to provide mandibular advancement oral appliances now accessible to millions at home.

- Dr. Darren RamseyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dentulu, the leading Teledentistry platform, today announced the launch of its nationwide sleep apnea program aimed at increasing accessibility to sleep apnea screening, diagnosis, and treatment. In collaboration with a nationwide network of sleep physicians and sleep apnea dentists across the country, Dentulu will offer at-home screening and diagnostic services, bringing critical care directly to patients' homes. All patients are required to have an in-person visit with a dentist and obtain a clearance form to complete the treatment process ensuring a symbiotic relationship with dental offices and DSOs while ensuring that standards of care are met and exceeded.Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder that affects an estimated 30 million Americans, with 80% of moderate and severe obstructive sleep apnea cases going undiagnosed. The condition can lead to severe health complications such as hypertension, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and even cognitive impairments if left untreated. By disrupting normal breathing patterns during sleep, sleep apnea reduces oxygen levels in the blood, placing immense strain on the cardiovascular system and impacting overall health and quality of life."Our mission at Dentulu has always been to leverage technology and our nationwide network of Licensed Dentists to make dental care more accessible and convenient," said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO of Dentulu. "With dentists on the front lines of identifying and treating sleep apnea through oral appliance therapy, we're bridging a critical gap in healthcare. By launching this sleep apnea program , we're taking a significant step towards helping millions of Americans who suffer from sleep apnea get the care they need more easily and efficiently."Dentists play a pivotal role in the frontline defense against sleep apnea, particularly with the increasing adoption of oral appliance therapy as an effective treatment alternative to the traditional Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines. According to the American Dental Association,“Dentists can and do play an essential role in the multidisciplinary care of patients with certain sleep related breathing disorders and are well positioned to identify patients at greater risk of Sleep Apnea Breathing Disorders.” However, most dental offices are not properly set up with in-network medical billing capabilities, and the market penetration for sleep apnea oral appliances remains low. Dentulu aims to address these challenges by streamlining the process for both patients and dental professionals.Through Dentulu's platform, patients can easily schedule a virtual consultation with a sleep specialist and receive an at-home sleep test kit. Dentulu has perfected at-home impression techniques, allowing patients to take dental impressions from the comfort of their homes. In the near future, the company plans to release at-home scanning as an alternative to impression kits, further simplifying the process. Currently, patients have the option to choose between taking at-home impressions or visiting a local dental office for in-office digital impressions.Following diagnosis, treatment plans-including CPAP therapy or custom-made oral appliances-are coordinated with local or virtual sleep apnea dentists. This ensures continuity of care and personalized treatment, all while navigating the complexities of medical billing. By integrating medical and dental services, Dentulu helps dental offices overcome billing challenges, making sleep apnea treatments more accessible and affordable for patients.With this initiative, Dentulu continues to innovate in the fields of Teledentistry and telemedicine, bridging the gap between patients and providers. The program not only enhances patient convenience but also aligns with current healthcare trends focusing on remote patient monitoring and virtual care solutions."By empowering patients with the tools and support they need to receive sleep apnea treatments, we're not only improving patient outcomes but also expanding the scope of dental practice beyond the brick and mortar," added Dr. Darren Ramsey, Director of Sleep Apnea at Dentulu. "Our at-home impression technology and upcoming at-home scanning solutions are game-changers in making oral appliance therapy more accessible to those who need it most. Together in collaboration with physicians, hospitals, and DMEs we hope to make OSA therapy accessible to millions across the USA.”Dentulu is actively collaborating with larger institutional entities that are seeking a consistent and standardized approach at treating mild to moderate OSA and patients who are not compliant with traditional CPAP therapy. Dentulu's treatment utilizes a standardized workflow that includes post delivery titrations and remote patient monitoring helping provide updates to both the insurance carriers and physicians when appropriate. Compliance and efficacy are integral hallmarks of the Dentulu Sleep Apnea Program allowing the benefits of at-home care to be scaled and ensuring the proper standards of care are met at each step.For more information about the sleep apnea program or to schedule a consultation, please visit orAbout Dentulu:Dentulu is a leading Teledentistry platform dedicated to making dental care accessible, affordable, and convenient. By connecting patients with dentists and specialists nationwide, Dentulu provides a comprehensive suite of services, including virtual consultations, at-home dental kits, and more. The platform leverages technology to revolutionize the dental industry, enhancing patient experiences and outcomes. Dentulu works with licensed dentists to provide a variety of dental services across the country and has in-network dental and medical billing for its services.Partnerships: If you are interested in partnering with Dentulu to provide accessibility to sleep apnea screenings, diagnosis, and treatment or wish to join Dentulu's network of licensed dental professionals please contact ...Media ContactDawn SimpsonDirector of Public RelationsDentuluEmail: ...Dr. Darren Ramsey DDSDirector of SleepDentuluPhone: (704) 255-5089Email: ...

