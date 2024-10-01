Chagoury Group's Hitech Spearheads Roadway Revamp In Togo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ronald Chagoury Jr, Vice Chairman of the Chagoury GroupLAGOS, NIGERIA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hitech , the infrastructure subsidiary of the Chagoury Group , stands out by combining technical expertise and social commitment in the redevelopment of National Route 14, which connects Sokodé to the Beninese border. Launched last year, the project spans an 86-kilometer stretch designed with rigid reinforced concrete pavements to ensure durability and robustness.In line with the Chagoury Group's strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework, the project extends beyond infrastructure to include significant community engagement initiatives. These efforts range from rehabilitating local access roads to upgrading school facilities, thereby transforming the roadway into a powerful catalyst for regional development.Rehabilitation at the Heart of Everyday LifeIn the central region town of Alakpade, Hitech conducted extensive resurfacing and reprofiling of an access road previously in severe disrepair, markedly improving local mobility and access to essential services. This has revitalized economic and social exchanges within the community.Further efforts include the construction of a new access road in Kolowaré, 18 kilometers from Sokodé, dramatically improving access to education and daily life for local students and teachers. This new infrastructure has become a foundation for community development and enhanced educational outcomes.New Economic ImpetusKarakorodè, north of Lomé, has been revitalized as well. The Chagoury company upgraded the village's access road, enhancing residents' mobility and stimulating both economic and social activity, creating new opportunities for the community. In the north-west region of Nigbaoudè, where poor road access had been stalling economic growth, Hitech built a new road that greatly improved the transportation of agricultural products.Additionally, Hitech implemented innovative solutions for local farmers near its quarry operations, where outdated farming techniques had limited productivity. By equipping a grader with specialized buckets for creating furrows, the company not only streamlined the sowing process but also significantly increased agricultural productivity, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable regional development.Fertile CooperationFar from being limited to purely technical operations, these actions embody a global vision of development supported by Hitech. By integrating local concerns into its projects, the Chagoury Group company is demonstrating that modernizing infrastructure can go hand in hand with improving living conditions. More than simply upgrading Route Nationale 14, this project represents a genuine social and economic transformation in Togo.

