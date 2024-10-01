Ukraine: Russia Targets Kherson, Kills Civilians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian Local Authorities in Kherson stated that Russia targeted, Tuesday, one of the city's markets, leading to the death of at least seven civilians.

The artillery strike, targeting a and a bus station, led to the deaths of three women and four men, said the authorities in a statement.

The Russian forces seized the city located on the western side of the Dnipro River early 2022 but Ukraine took it city at the end of the same year. (end)

