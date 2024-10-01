Ukraine: Russia Targets Kherson, Kills Civilians
Date
10/1/2024 6:10:25 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BERLIN, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian Local Authorities in Kherson stated that Russia targeted, Tuesday, one of the city's markets, leading to the death of at least seven civilians.
The artillery strike, targeting a market and a bus station, led to the deaths of three women and four men, said the authorities in a statement.
The Russian forces seized the city located on the western side of the Dnipro River early 2022 but Ukraine took it city at the end of the same year. (end)
anj
MENAFN01102024000071011013ID1108733761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.