Zaporizhzhia NPP On Verge Of Blackout As Russians Attack Substation, Disable Power Line

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to a Russian attack on a main substation, one of the two power lines supplying the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power has been disabled.

As reported by Ukrinform, this information comes from the of .

"As a result of the Russian attack on the main substation, one of the power lines supplying the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been disabled. The plant is once again on the verge of a blackout," the statement reads.

It is noted that energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling in order to restore full power to the occupied nuclear plant as quickly as possible.

"Another act of Russian terrorism has created the threat of an accident at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. We demand the immediate implementation of the IAEA resolution and the return of the occupied plant to Ukrainian control. Safe operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is only possible under Ukraine's control," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

It was previously reported that Russian invaders are using the ZNPP as a site for training FPV drone pilots.