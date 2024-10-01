Zelensky Congratulated Soldiers On Day Of Defenders Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Ukrainian on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. He noted that today is the day thanks to which there is tomorrow, and we are standing here, on our land, in our capital.

According to Ukrinform, the Head of State said this during a speech at the ceremony of taking the oath of a lyceum student and presenting state awards in Kyiv.

“Today is the day thanks to which there is tomorrow, and we are standing here, on our land, in our capital, with our flags, thanks to whom life will win. Thanks to you,” Zelensky said.

He noted that a defender today is more than a profession, more than a vocation.

“The slogans of different branches of our troops, different brigades and formations are more than words for you. You have proved this more than once on the battlefield, where you are always for Ukraine, for its freedom,” the head of state said.

He thanked each and every person who is now defending our country.

“This is our art, our gods of war, those who hit the mark; our Air Force, which is always on top of its game when defending our country; our air defense system, which does everything to keep our skies clear. Our tankers, who are tempering their strength with cotton gloves. Our infantry, who are doing the hardest work, gnawing away at every line of defense. Our scouts who know everything and disrupt the occupiers' plans. Our Navy, our paratroopers, Special Forces, National Guard, border guards, Security Service of Ukraine, TRO, all our security and defense forces,” Zelensky said.

The ceremony was followed by a minute of silence in memory of the fallen soldiers.

“Eternal glory to those who defend the Ukrainian sky, land and seas, eternal memory to those who defended Ukraine at the cost of their lives,” the President said.

Zelensky also awarded the title of“Hero of Ukraine” with the Order of the Golden Star to Serhiy Kostyuchenko posthumously, Andriy Subotin posthumously, Petro Fedorchuk posthumously, Dmytro Voloshyn, Tymofiy Orl, and Bohdan Tsymbal.

Zelensky awarded the Presidential Cross of Military Merit posthumously to Mykyta Kaliaiev, posthumously to Vladyslav Litovchuk, posthumously to Valentyn Kolesnyk, Oleksiy Moskalenko, and Oleksandr Riasnyi.

Mykhailo Slyota was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, second class, and Ruslan Rudenko and Nelya Shalyakina received the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, third class.

The Order“For Courage” of the II degree was awarded to Yevhen Ivanov, Andriy Mishchenko, and Oleksii Petrenko. The Order“For Courage”, III class, was awarded to Mykhailo Ivanchenko, Oksana Krasnova, and Artem Shchus.

The Order of Merit, III class, was awarded to Oleksandr Gulchenko.

The Order of Princess Olha, III degree, was awarded to Victoria Kubarska.

In addition, a ceremony was held in the capital to present combat flags, ribbons“For Courage and Bravery” and honorary titles.

In addition, passports were handed out to foreign citizens who are defending Ukraine's independence. In particular, Murray Seabrook, a native of the United States; Mamuka Kutivadze, a native of Georgia; and Jenny-Elizabeth Bisley, a native of the United Kingdom, received passports of Ukrainian citizens.

As reported, on Tuesday, October 1, on the Christian holiday of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Ukrainians celebrate the Day of Defenders of Ukraine and the Day of the Cossacks.

The Day of Defenders of Ukraine is a public holiday that was established on October 14, 2014, by a presidential decree as the Day of the Defender of Ukraine. On July 14, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada renamed the holiday to the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. It was celebrated on October 14, but last year the date was moved to October 1 due to the reform of the church calendar.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine has decided to switch to the New Julian calendar on September 1, 2023. Thus, the majority of Christians in Ukraine already celebrate religious holidays according to the new calendar - 13 days earlier. In particular, the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary is celebrated on October 1 instead of October 14, and the date of the Day of Defenders has been moved.

Photo: Press service of the Office of the President