Cinema In Mafia Boss's Sicily Hometown Refuses To Show Film Of His Life
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The owner of the only cinema in Castelvetrano, the Sicilian
hometown of the notorious Cosa Nostra mafia boss Matteo Messina
Denaro, has refused to screen a film based on his life,
Azernews reports via The Guardian.
Denaro died of cancer in September last year, nine months after
he was arrested following 30 years on the run.
The heavily fictionalised film, Sicilian Letters, premiered at
the Venice film festival and will be released in Italian cinemas on
10 October.
Salvatore Vaccarino, the owner of Marconi cinema in
Castelvetrano, refused to host a preview and to screen the film,
the Giornale di Sicilia reported.“It doesn't interest me, it
doesn't concern me,” Vaccarino told the newspaper.
He is the son of the late former mayor Antonio Vaccarino, who
was convicted of drugs trafficking in the 1990s and is known for
having corresponded with Denaro on behalf of Italy's secret
services as they sought to capture him. Sicilian Letters is based
on the correspondence.
The Ansa news agency cited sources as saying one reason for
Vaccarino not showing the film could be because of the reference to
his father. Others said sympathies for Denaro ran deep in
Castelvetrano and the film depicted him in a negative light.
Giovanni Lentini, Castelvetrano's mayor, said he would try to
persuade Vaccarino to show the film“so that citizens can be given
the chance to see it”.
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733553
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.