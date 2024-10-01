Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Comments On Biased Views Expressed By EU Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The opinions expressed by Peter Stano, Spokesperson for foreign
affairs and security policy of the European Union (EU) in response
to the question of the Armenian news agency "Armenpress" about the
mandate of the European Union Mission in Armenia and the
militarization of Armenia, are completely groundless and
unacceptable.
Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, told this in his commentary on the claims of Peter Stano,
European Union (EU) Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security
policy, Azernews reports, citing MFA.
We resolutely reject the false and biased interpretation of the
views of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the
official of the European Union.
The expansion without any basis, of the mandate of the Mission
created with the consent of Azerbaijan, and the idea that it is
supposed to play a role in supporting peace in the region and the
normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia demonstrates
how this Mission has been misused.
This Mission, which is actively exploited as an anti-Azerbaijani
propaganda tool, cannot have any role in Azerbaijan's normalization
process with Armenia.
Despite various promises since the establishment of the EU
Mission, they ignored the legitimate interests of Azerbaijan, and
the Mission's activities did not ensure mutual trust and
confidence.
It is known to everyone that the Head of the EU Mission has
repeatedly voiced opinions that Azerbaijan is preparing for any
attack based on the false and slanderous claims of the Armenian
side, and that the main task of the EU Mission is presented as
"protecting Armenia from Azerbaijan,” thereby undermining the
normalization process. In this environment, the Armenian side is
abusing the presence of the EU Mission.
Moreover, the campaign aimed at the militarization of Armenia,
which is known throughout the world for its policy of aggression,
nearly 30 years of military occupation against Azerbaijan, and new
promises of greater military supplies (including lethal and
offensive weapons) is a threat to Azerbaijan's national security.
The European Union Spokesperson's justification of this process is
a source of concern.
Non-termination of massive militarization policy, including the
acquisition of strategic offensive weapons by Armenia that does not
give up its territorial claims against its neighbors, can be
considered as efforts to create further tension in the region.
Azerbaijan is a supporter of sustainable peace, stability, and
security in the region based on the basic norms and principles of
international law. It is necessary to resolutely prevent steps that
threaten peace.
