Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Comments On Biased Views Expressed By EU Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opinions expressed by Peter Stano, Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Union (EU) in response to the question of the Armenian news agency "Armenpress" about the mandate of the European Union Mission in Armenia and the militarization of Armenia, are completely groundless and unacceptable.

Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the of Foreign Affairs, told this in his commentary on the claims of Peter Stano, European Union (EU) Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Azernews reports, citing MFA.

We resolutely reject the false and biased interpretation of the views of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the official of the European Union.

The expansion without any basis, of the mandate of the Mission created with the consent of Azerbaijan, and the idea that it is supposed to play a role in supporting peace in the region and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia demonstrates how this Mission has been misused.

This Mission, which is actively exploited as an anti-Azerbaijani propaganda tool, cannot have any role in Azerbaijan's normalization process with Armenia.

Despite various promises since the establishment of the EU Mission, they ignored the legitimate interests of Azerbaijan, and the Mission's activities did not ensure mutual trust and confidence.

It is known to everyone that the Head of the EU Mission has repeatedly voiced opinions that Azerbaijan is preparing for any attack based on the false and slanderous claims of the Armenian side, and that the main task of the EU Mission is presented as "protecting Armenia from Azerbaijan,” thereby undermining the normalization process. In this environment, the Armenian side is abusing the presence of the EU Mission.

Moreover, the campaign aimed at the militarization of Armenia, which is known throughout the world for its policy of aggression, nearly 30 years of military occupation against Azerbaijan, and new promises of greater military supplies (including lethal and offensive weapons) is a threat to Azerbaijan's national security. The European Union Spokesperson's justification of this process is a source of concern.

Non-termination of massive militarization policy, including the acquisition of strategic offensive weapons by Armenia that does not give up its territorial claims against its neighbors, can be considered as efforts to create further tension in the region.

Azerbaijan is a supporter of sustainable peace, stability, and security in the region based on the basic norms and principles of international law. It is necessary to resolutely prevent steps that threaten peace.