US Wants To Monopolize Mediation Efforts In Middle East: Lavrov
10/1/2024 5:12:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The United States wants to monopolize mediation efforts in the
Middle East, Azernews reports, citing Russian Foreign Minister
Sergey Lavrov, as he told in his statement on the results of his
participation in the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN
General Assembly.
"The Americans have closed all the mechanisms for assistance in
the Middle East processes, primarily the quartet of international
mediators, which includes Russia, the United States, the United
Nations and the European Union. Now you can see that the Americans
want to monopolize the mediation efforts, sometimes they organize
different formats with our Jordanian colleagues, sometimes with our
Egyptian colleagues, sometimes with our Qatari colleagues, but they
still try to lead all this themselves," he said.
