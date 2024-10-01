عربي


US Wants To Monopolize Mediation Efforts In Middle East: Lavrov

10/1/2024 5:12:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States wants to monopolize mediation efforts in the Middle East, Azernews reports, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as he told in his statement on the results of his participation in the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The Americans have closed all the mechanisms for assistance in the Middle East processes, primarily the quartet of international mediators, which includes Russia, the United States, the United Nations and the European Union. Now you can see that the Americans want to monopolize the mediation efforts, sometimes they organize different formats with our Jordanian colleagues, sometimes with our Egyptian colleagues, sometimes with our Qatari colleagues, but they still try to lead all this themselves," he said.

