Closing Ceremony Of Vugar Hashimov Chess Memorial Held In Shusha

10/1/2024
The closing ceremony of the Vugar Hashimov Chess Memorial was
held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Azernews
reports, citing Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Ministry.
The event began with the screening of a video dedicated to the
life and career of Vugar Hashimov.
Then the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, spoke
about the importance of the competition. He said that the
organization of such international tournaments greatly contributes
to the development of chess in Azerbaijan. The minister also talked
about the development of Azerbaijani chess in recent years. He
emphasized that the state pays great attention and care to chess as
well as to other sports.
The president of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir
Mammadov, said that the tournament was organized at a high level
and the competition was fiercely contested. He noted that strong
chess players took part in the memorial, and expressed his
gratitude to those with sharp intelligence. He emphasized that he
believes that the city of Shusha will host the memorial tournament
for many years. M. Mammadov thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the
support provided for organizing the tournament at a high level.
Later, a video showing the most interesting moments of the
competition was shown.
At the ceremony, the representative of the Shusha City State
Reserve Department, Ismayil Ismayilova, was presented with a
special award by the organizers of the tournament.
Then the final results of the tournament were announced. Thus,
Yan Nepomnyashi (FIDE) 1st, Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan) 2nd,
Shahriyar Mammadyarov 3rd, Vladislav Artemyev (FIDE) 4th, Aydin
Suleymanli 5th, Aravind Chidambaram (India) 6th, Richard Rapport
(Hungary) was 7th and Rauf Mammadov was 8th.
At the end, the winning chess player was presented with a
trophy.
