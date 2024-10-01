عربي


Multinational Command And Staff Exercise Eternity 2024 Ends

10/1/2024 5:12:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Multinational Command and Staff Exercise Eternity 2024 held in Georgia with the participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian servicemen has ended, Azernews reports.

The military personnel from all 3 countries and the representatives of the relevant state institutions accomplished the tasks on organizing the protection of strategically important regional economic projects in the Vaziani training district.

The participants demonstrated high professionalism in the exercise, held in order to strengthen mutual cooperation and ensure reconciliation between the armed forces of the participating countries.

AzerNews

