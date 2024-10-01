Multinational Command And Staff Exercise Eternity 2024 Ends
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Multinational Command and Staff Exercise Eternity 2024 held in
Georgia with the participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian
servicemen has ended, Azernews reports.
The military personnel from all 3 countries and the
representatives of the relevant state institutions accomplished the
tasks on organizing the protection of strategically important
regional economic projects in the Vaziani training district.
The participants demonstrated high professionalism in the
exercise, held in order to strengthen mutual cooperation and ensure
reconciliation between the armed forces of the participating
countries.
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733536
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.