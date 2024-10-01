عربي


Belarus Expects Approval As BRICS Prepares To Add 10 New Members

10/1/2024 5:12:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov announced Saturday that the BRICS economic bloc is set to add around 10 new members during its upcoming summit in Kazan, Russia, in October, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency .

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Ryzhenkov said Moscow, which holds the BRICS chairmanship this year, is finalizing the list of nations for the bloc's expansion. He expressed optimism that Belarus's application for membership would be approved.

Founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, BRICS added South Africa in 2011. Despite further expansion in December 2023, with six new members joining, the bloc has chosen to keep its original name.

