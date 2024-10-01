Belarus Expects Approval As BRICS Prepares To Add 10 New Members
10/1/2024 5:12:49 AM
Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov announced Saturday
that the BRICS economic bloc is set to add around 10 new members
during its upcoming summit in Kazan, Russia, in October,
Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency .
Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New
York, Ryzhenkov said Moscow, which holds the BRICS chairmanship
this year, is finalizing the list of nations for the bloc's
expansion. He expressed optimism that Belarus's application for
membership would be approved.
Founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, BRICS added
South Africa in 2011. Despite further expansion in December 2023,
with six new members joining, the bloc has chosen to keep its
original name.
