Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan To Conduct Computer-Assisted Tactical Command-Staff Exercise Maharat-2024
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will hold Computer-Assisted Tactical
Command-Staff Exercise Maharat-2024 (Mastery) under the Bilateral
Cooperation Plan for 2024, signed between the Defense Ministries of
2 countries, Azernews reports.
The exercise, commencing on September 30 at the War Games Center
of the Military Administration Institute, will engage over 100
servicemen from both countries.
Its primary objectives are to enhance the interoperability of
the operational units of the Azerbaijani and Uzbek armies,
strengthen combat capabilities, and develop the military
decision-making, initiative, and management skills of the
commanders of the operational units.
The Maharat-2024 exercise is scheduled to continue until October
6.
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.