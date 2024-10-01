Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan To Conduct Computer-Assisted Tactical Command-Staff Exercise Maharat-2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will hold Computer-Assisted Tactical Command-Staff Exercise Maharat-2024 (Mastery) under the Bilateral Cooperation Plan for 2024, signed between the Defense Ministries of 2 countries, Azernews reports.

The exercise, commencing on September 30 at the War Games Center of the Military Administration Institute, will engage over 100 servicemen from both countries.

Its primary objectives are to enhance the interoperability of the operational units of the Azerbaijani and Uzbek armies, strengthen combat capabilities, and develop the military decision-making, initiative, and management skills of the commanders of the operational units.

The Maharat-2024 exercise is scheduled to continue until October 6.