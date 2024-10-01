Climate Crisis Urgency Highlighted At COP29: Action Week Set For Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The climate crisis is no longer a distant threat.

Nigar Arpadarai, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion at COP29, made this statement at the international held in Baku during the Climate Change Action Week, Azernews reports.

"The climate crisis is no longer a distant threat - it is already here. It affects us all: from the air we breathe to the water we drink, to the food we eat, and to the homes we build. We will soon bring the climate community together in Baku at COP29. Our vision for this event is clear - our goal is to increase ambitions and take concrete steps to overcome the climate crisis," he stressed.

According to him, it is impossible to address these issues alone.

"We need innovation, knowledge, and commitment from all stakeholders, including business, civil society, cities, and academic institutions. Baku Climate Week is a call to action, a space where dialogue turns into real strategies and those strategies lead to long-term change," he added.

It should be noted that the Action Week will be held for the first time in Baku from September 30 to October 4, 2024.

This event will lay the foundation for the climate agenda of COP29, which will take place in Baku in November.

The Climate Action Week will bring together key stakeholders from various fields, including politics, finance, trade, investment, science, arts, culture, society, and the media.

The main topics of the event will include "energy transition," "cities and urbanization," "water security," "food and agriculture," "small and medium enterprise business," and "green skills."

The first half of the week (September 30 to October 2) will focus on climate solutions involving government agencies, academia, and the private sector. In the second half (October 3-4), the emphasis will shift to science, education, art, culture, and other fields.