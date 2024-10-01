Climate Crisis Urgency Highlighted At COP29: Action Week Set For Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The climate crisis is no longer a distant threat.
Nigar Arpadarai, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion at
COP29, made this statement at the international conference held in
Baku during the Climate Change Action Week,
Azernews reports.
"The climate crisis is no longer a distant threat - it is
already here. It affects us all: from the air we breathe to the
water we drink, to the food we eat, and to the homes we build. We
will soon bring the climate community together in Baku at COP29.
Our vision for this event is clear - our goal is to increase
ambitions and take concrete steps to overcome the climate crisis,"
he stressed.
According to him, it is impossible to address these issues
alone.
"We need innovation, knowledge, and commitment from all
stakeholders, including business, civil society, cities, and
academic institutions. Baku Climate Week is a call to action, a
space where dialogue turns into real strategies and those
strategies lead to long-term change," he added.
It should be noted that the Action Week will be held for the
first time in Baku from September 30 to October 4, 2024.
This event will lay the foundation for the climate agenda of
COP29, which will take place in Baku in November.
The Climate Action Week will bring together key stakeholders
from various fields, including politics, finance, trade,
investment, science, arts, culture, society, and the media.
The main topics of the event will include "energy transition,"
"cities and urbanization," "water security," "food and
agriculture," "small and medium enterprise business," and "green
skills."
The first half of the week (September 30 to October 2) will
focus on climate solutions involving government agencies, academia,
and the private sector. In the second half (October 3-4), the
emphasis will shift to science, education, art, culture, and other
fields.
