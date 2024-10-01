State Dance Ensemble Captivates Audience In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The State Dance Ensemble has captivated the audience at the
Azerbaijani Culture Days in Kazakhstan, Azernews
reports.
The gala concert took place at the Palace of Peace and
Reconciliation in Astana.
The ceremony was attended by officials, figures from the science
and culture of both countries, and representatives of the
public.
The concert program featured dances such as "Mənim Azərbaycanım
süitası," "Qazaxı," "Nağaraçılar," "Qaytağı," "Toy," "Ağ çiçəyim,"
"Çayçı," "Sarı gəlin," "Vətən süitası," and other performances.
The vibrant show demonstrated by the ensemble was met with
applause from the Kazakh audience.
The Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble was founded in 1970.
Over the years, the ensemble has become a prominent promoter of
Azerbaijani choreography, rooted in the traditions of national
dance.
The ensemble has successfully toured the USA, Russia, Japan,
Italy, France, Austria, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Israel,
Tunisia, Algeria, Turkiye, India, Nepal, Switzerland, China, Iraq,
Vietnam, Morocco, Mexico, Brazil, Cuba, South Korea, Belgium, Saudi
Arabia, etc.
The ensemble's repertoire includes compositions by Azerbaijani
composers such as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Tofig Guliyev, Jahangir
Jahangirov, Fikrat Amirov, Telman Hajiyev, Said Rustamov, Haji
Khanmammadov, Vusif Adigozalov, Agshin Alizade, Eldar Mansurov, and
Javanshir Guliyev, as well as the Russian composer Igor Stravinsky
and dances of the peoples of the world.
Since 2018, Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble has been led by
People's Artist Rufat Khalilzade.
The ensemble plans to embark on a world tour with a new concert
program promoting Azerbaijan's rich dance and musical culture.
Note that the Azerbaijani Culture Days event was organized in
Kazakhstan by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.
The large-scale event featured a diverse program, including book
presentations, literary and poetic evenings, spectacular concerts,
and much more.
A memorandum was signed between the national libraries of
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, followed by the inauguration of the
"Pearls of Azerbaijani Art" exhibition and a performance by a dance
ensemble.
A lecture on contemporary Azerbaijani art and Tomryis
iconography were also organized as part of the event.
