State Dance Ensemble Captivates Audience In Kazakhstan

The State Dance Ensemble has captivated the audience at the Azerbaijani Culture Days in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The gala concert took place at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana.

The ceremony was attended by officials, figures from the science and culture of both countries, and representatives of the public.

The concert program featured dances such as "Mənim Azərbaycanım süitası," "Qazaxı," "Nağaraçılar," "Qaytağı," "Toy," "Ağ çiçəyim," "Çayçı," "Sarı gəlin," "Vətən süitası," and other performances.

The vibrant show demonstrated by the ensemble was met with applause from the Kazakh audience.

The Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble was founded in 1970.

Over the years, the ensemble has become a prominent promoter of Azerbaijani choreography, rooted in the traditions of national dance.

The ensemble has successfully toured the USA, Russia, Japan, Italy, France, Austria, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Israel, Tunisia, Algeria, Turkiye, India, Nepal, Switzerland, China, Iraq, Vietnam, Morocco, Mexico, Brazil, Cuba, South Korea, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, etc.

The ensemble's repertoire includes compositions by Azerbaijani composers such as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Tofig Guliyev, Jahangir Jahangirov, Fikrat Amirov, Telman Hajiyev, Said Rustamov, Haji Khanmammadov, Vusif Adigozalov, Agshin Alizade, Eldar Mansurov, and Javanshir Guliyev, as well as the Russian composer Igor Stravinsky and dances of the peoples of the world.

Since 2018, Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble has been led by People's Artist Rufat Khalilzade.

The ensemble plans to embark on a world tour with a new concert program promoting Azerbaijan's rich dance and musical culture.

Note that the Azerbaijani Culture Days event was organized in Kazakhstan by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The large-scale event featured a diverse program, including book presentations, literary and poetic evenings, spectacular concerts, and much more.

A memorandum was signed between the national libraries of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, followed by the inauguration of the "Pearls of Azerbaijani Art" exhibition and a performance by a dance ensemble.

A lecture on contemporary Azerbaijani art and Tomryis iconography were also organized as part of the event.

