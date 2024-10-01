President Ilham Aliyev Receives Leader Of Faction Of Liberal Democratic Party In Russian State Duma

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received
the leader of the faction of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia
in the State Duma of the Russian Federation Leonid Slutsky,
Azernews reports.
Speaking at the meeting President Ilham Aliyev
said: Dear Leonid Eduardovich, I am very pleased to welcome you.
You are welcome! Your visit is of great importance. I am confident
that it will make a great contribution to the strengthening of the
friendly and partnership relations between our countries.
As you may know, the President of the Russian Federation paid a
state visit to Azerbaijan last month, and it gave a great impetus
to the development of our bilateral relations in all areas. As you
know, there are extensive inter-parliamentary relations between our
legislators. The intergovernmental commission is working
successfully and humanitarian cooperation is developing fast. All
these and many other issues were discussed during the visit of the
President of Russia to Azerbaijan. We reaffirmed with satisfaction
the progressive and dynamic nature of our relations. And of course,
inter-party relations between the political forces of our countries
are also an important factor of our interaction. You are heading
one of the leading political parties of the Russian Federation,
which enjoys great authority in all regions of the Russian
Federation. The successful results of election campaigns
demonstrated by representatives of your party suggests the great
authority of your political force as an important factor in the
political system of the Russian Federation.
We, of course, observe all this with great interest and joy. I
wish you and the party you are leading continued success. Of
course, as the head of the foreign policy direction of the State
Duma, you are also familiar with the successes in the
Russian-Azerbaijani track, because we will discuss these and other
issues in detail today and outline ways of further cooperation.
And lastly, I would like to express my gratitude to you for
finding time to visit the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan despite
your busy schedule. The city of Shusha was among the settlements
you have visited. This, of course, gives your visit a special
significance. I am sure that the Azerbaijani public, first of all
the former IDPs, will appreciate your decision to visit the
Karabakh region.
You are welcome again.
Leonid Slutsky said:
- Dear Ilham Heydarovich, it is a great honor and an auspicious
occasion for me to be visiting our brotherly Azerbaijan every time,
meet with you and note with deep satisfaction the progress
Azerbaijan is registering on the way of development of national
economy. You are successfully implementing what Heydar Aliyevich
bequeathed to you. The same applies to social policy, your
closeness to each family and every person, the most serious
humanitarian projects realized in the country every year. For me,
it was a significant event to realize my much-coveted dream of
visiting Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. I can say that
the Karabakh region is recovering at an extraordinary pace. There
are already two beautiful international airports – Fuzuli and
Zangilan, while a third airport is also under construction at a
rapid pace. Shusha today is a major construction site, restoration
of its historical sites is in full swing. I am happy to have
visited Shusha. It was a landmark event for me. This is why I
specifically came here a day earlier. I would like to say a special
word with regard to certain countries of the region that attribute
to themselves, at least in part, the success of the anti-terror
operation, the operation as a result of which Karabakh returned
home to Azerbaijan. After the national poverty reduction program
was successfully developed, after Azerbaijan became an
energy-independent state, another and perhaps the main precept of
your great father, the founder of the modern state of Azerbaijan,
Heydar Aliyevich Aliyev, whose memory we honor in Russia, was
realized. I will visit his grave before leaving for Moscow,
following this tradition. I am talking about Karabakh's return
home. There are no merits of any country here except for
Azerbaijan, except for the Azerbaijani leadership, the Azerbaijani
people, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. This is not only a task of
national importance, it is a task of stability in the South
Caucasus, a task of historic proportions, and it has been
successfully solved.
The creation of new jobs, including science-intensive clusters,
is underway in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan at an accelerated
pace today. And just as some people once couldn't imagine the swift
return of Karabakh, some may not fully grasp today what Karabakh
will become in just a few years. But I saw with my own eyes
yesterday that it would be a prosperous and fertile land again, and
cooperation between Russian and Azerbaijani infrastructure
companies, the implementation of infrastructure projects would also
take place in the Karabakh region in the interests of the people,
to which all of the many years of your activity as the leader of
modern Azerbaijan have been dedicated, dear Ilham Heydarovich.
It is also significant for me that our respected and beloved
Polad Bulbuloglu was with me yesterday. For 18 years, he was the
Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan, and for 18 years worked as your
Ambassador to Russia, worthily representing the foreign policy line
of the President of Azerbaijan in the Russian direction, as the
dean of the diplomatic corps in Moscow. And now he worthily
represents the Karabakh region, where his father is from, in the
Milli Majlis. Yesterday we visited the historical home of Bulbul,
where the presidents of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, many other
political and public figures have also visited before. So it has
been a doubly significant visit for me. Of course, we will discuss
a significant number of issues that are topical in our bilateral
agenda, including, of course, the parliamentary diplomacy
dimension, which is developing very successfully together with the
Milli Majlis.
After visiting Shusha yesterday, I would like to say again, dear
Ilham Heydarovich, that I congratulate all those who, just like me,
live with Azerbaijan in their hearts, including those who live far
beyond the borders of the Azerbaijani state. I congratulate them on
the return of Karabakh home. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!
President Ilham Aliyev : Thank you very
much!
