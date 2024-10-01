Putin Awards Polad Bulbuloghlu With Order Of Alexander Nevsky

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Russian President Vladimir has awarded Polad Bülbüloğlu, Azerbaijan's former ambassador to Russia, with the "Order of Alexander Nevsky" for his contributions to strengthening cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Note that Polad Bulbuloğlu is a prominent Azerbaijani figure, known for his multifaceted career as a musician, composer, actor, and diplomat. Since 2006, Polad Bulbuloğlu has served as Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Russia, an important role given Azerbaijan's significant geopolitical relationship with its northern neighbor. His diplomatic work involves fostering Azerbaijan's political, cultural, and economic relations with Russia.

It is worth noting that the Order of Alexander Nevsky is one of Russia's highest state decorations, named after the legendary Russian medieval prince and military hero, Alexander Nevsky. It is awarded to Russian and foreign citizens for outstanding service to the country, particularly in strengthening international relations and fostering economic, political, or cultural cooperation with Russia.