Putin Awards Polad Bulbuloghlu With Order Of Alexander Nevsky
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:47 AM
Fatima Latifova
Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Polad Bülbüloğlu,
Azerbaijan's former ambassador to Russia, with the "Order of
Alexander Nevsky" for his contributions to strengthening
cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
Note that Polad Bulbuloğlu is a prominent Azerbaijani figure,
known for his multifaceted career as a musician, composer, actor,
and diplomat. Since 2006, Polad Bulbuloğlu has served as
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Russia, an important role given
Azerbaijan's significant geopolitical relationship with its
northern neighbor. His diplomatic work involves fostering
Azerbaijan's political, cultural, and economic relations with
Russia.
It is worth noting that the Order of Alexander Nevsky is one of
Russia's highest state decorations, named after the legendary
Russian medieval prince and military hero, Alexander Nevsky. It is
awarded to Russian and foreign citizens for outstanding service to
the country, particularly in strengthening international relations
and fostering economic, political, or cultural cooperation with
Russia.
