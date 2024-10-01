Turkmenistan And United States Expand Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkmenistan and the United States, based on many years of experience in cooperation, are aimed at strengthening cooperation in the sector within the framework of the C5+1, Azernews reports.

Special attention was paid to energy issues at the meeting. It was noted that Turkmenistan and the United States are currently following the path of considering international contacts in the field of international energy.

In addition, issues of strengthening cooperation in the field of security, as well as the development of trade and economic ties, where the Turkmen-American Business Council continues to play an important role, were discussed.

Prospects in the field of education and scientific exchange were also discussed, where both sides noted the positive experience of long-term cooperation within the framework of academic exchange programs of the US government.

It should be noted that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov also held separate talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during which strategic issues of bilateral relations were discussed.

Recall that the C5+1 diplomatic platform is a comprehensive approach of the US government to Central Asia, involving interaction with the governments of five countries in the region.