Turkmenistan And United States Expand Energy Cooperation
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Turkmenistan and the United States, based on many years of
experience in cooperation, are aimed at strengthening cooperation
in the energy sector within the framework of the C5+1,
Azernews reports.
Special attention was paid to energy issues at the meeting. It
was noted that Turkmenistan and the United States are currently
following the path of considering international contacts in the
field of international energy.
In addition, issues of strengthening cooperation in the field of
security, as well as the development of trade and economic ties,
where the Turkmen-American Business Council continues to play an
important role, were discussed.
Prospects in the field of education and scientific exchange were
also discussed, where both sides noted the positive experience of
long-term cooperation within the framework of academic exchange
programs of the US government.
It should be noted that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov also held separate talks with US
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during which strategic issues
of bilateral relations were discussed.
Recall that the C5+1 diplomatic platform is a comprehensive
approach of the US government to Central Asia, involving
interaction with the governments of five countries in the
region.
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.