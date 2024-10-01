California Passed Law On Protection Of Brain Data
10/1/2024 5:12:47 AM
Alimat Aliyeva
California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new law aimed at
protecting human brain data from potentially misuse by companies
engaged in neurotechnology, Azernews reports.
A growing number of consumer technology products promise to help
solve cognitive problems: applications for meditation, improving
concentration and treating mental illnesses such as depression.
These products track and record brain data, which encodes almost
everything that happens in the head, including thoughts, feelings
and intentions.
The new law, passed by the California Assembly and Senate
without a vote, amends the current state law on personal data
protection, known as the California Consumer Personal Data
Protection Act, and includes "neural data" in the category of
"confidential information." These include data generated by the
user's brain activity and neural networks that reach out to the
rest of the body.
"I am very glad. It is very important that we take care in
advance to protect the privacy of neural data - a very important
set of data that belongs to people," said Senator Josh Becker, a
Democrat from California, who authored the bill.
The bill extends the same level of protection to neural data as
to other data that is already considered confidential under
California's Consumer Data Protection Act, such as facial images,
DNA and fingerprints, known as biometric information.
Users can now request, delete, correct, and limit the amount of
data that a neurotechnology company collects about them. They can
also opt out of selling or transferring data.
