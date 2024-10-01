Azerbaijani President Addresses Participants Of 29Th Annual Conference And General Meeting Of International Association Of Prosecutors

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of
the 29th Annual conference and General Meeting of the International
Association of Prosecutors held in Baku.
Azernews presents the President's address:
Dear event participants,
I cordially welcome you to the 29th Annual Conference and
General Meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors
held in Baku.
For us, hosting such a distinguished event that brings together
representatives from over one hundred nations and international
organizations, including UN specialized agencies, as well as
prosecutors, judges, lawyers, experts, and other prominent
individuals, is a significant occasion and a testament to the
esteem shown towards our country.
Azerbaijan's hosting of important international events has
already become a tradition. As you are aware, by the unanimous
decision of the nations of the world, Azerbaijan has the honor of
being chosen to host the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).
In the fight against climate change, which has been a concern
for all of humanity, our country, along with other nations and
international organizations, will strive to contribute to improving
the global environmental system. It is no coincidence that, in
collaboration with international organizations, an event themed
'Mobilizing Law Enforcement for Enhanced Climate Action' is
scheduled on the sidelines of COP29.
For many years, Azerbaijan endured occupation and military
aggression from neighboring Armenia. Throughout the occupation, our
people were subjected to a policy of ethnic cleansing, and numerous
war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed against us.
Finally, our country's territorial integrity and sovereignty were
fully restored in the aftermath of the Patriotic War of 2020 and
the anti-terrorist operation of 2023.
Nearly four thousand Azerbaijanis went missing during the
occupation. They were tortured by the Armenians, then murdered and
buried in mass graves. To this day, Armenia refuses to provide
information on the fate of those missing persons and the locations
of their mass graves.
Furthermore, tangible and cultural sites, as well as places of
worship belonging to the Azerbaijani people, 9 cities and hundreds
of towns and villages were razed to the ground during the
occupation. Armenia, as an occupying and aggressor country, is
accountable for those acts of crime at the state level. Instead of
apologizing to the Azerbaijani people for all the crimes committed,
Armenia levels baseless accusations against our country.
Regardless, Azerbaijan continues its efforts to achieve peace and
stability in the region today.
Dear guests,
We highly appreciate our longstanding relationship with the
International Association of Prosecutors and believe it is
important to strengthen efforts to further solidify this
partnership.
Azerbaijan's prosecutorial bodies have undergone progressive
reforms, ensuring the rule of law and the full protection of
fundamental rights and freedoms. Our country's law enforcement
agencies contribute significantly at the international level to the
fight against transnational crime, terrorism, separatism,
trafficking, money laundering, illicit drug trade, cybercrime,
illegal migration, and more, while supporting international
cooperation toward that end.
The emergence of new forms and manifestations of transborder
crime, including new types of cybercrime, the use of social media
platforms, and the exploitation of opportunities offered by
artificial intelligence to commit crimes and engage in terrorist
activities, present new and complex challenges for prosecutorial
bodies.
In the meantime, we are concerned about the growing trends of
ethnic and religious hatred and discrimination around the
world.
I am confident that the four-day conference themed“Role of the
Prosecutor in Upholding the Rule of Law” will contribute to
achieving shared objectives and pave the way for enhanced
cooperation.
I once again welcome you to Azerbaijan, extend my best wishes,
and wish the conference success.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 28 September 2024
