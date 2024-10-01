Baku, Yerevan Makes Important Progress In Process Of Normalization, Says Minister
10/1/2024 5:12:44 AM
In the past year, Azerbaijan and Armenia have achieved
significant progress in the process of normalization through direct
bilateral negotiations, in addition to ensuring Sovereignty and
territorial integrity, especially in the preparation of a bilateral
agreement on the determination and demarcation of the state
border.
Azernews reports that Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this
while speaking at the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN
General Assembly on the topic "Let's not leave anyone behind:
acting together for the sake of peace, sustainable development and
development of human dignity for the present and future
generations".
The minister added that Azerbaijan will continue to advance this
process with a strong sense of responsibility not only for its
national security and well-being but also for the better future of
the entire region: "Our commitment and determination to bring the
normalization process to its logical end remains unchanged. Armenia
has yet to legally relinquish its territorial claims against
Azerbaijan by implementing constitutional changes, and Armenia's
negligence has been accompanied by a sharp increase in its military
budget, large purchases of arms from both traditional and new
suppliers, and attempts to maintain old conflict-based narratives
and structures. disrupts the normalization process."
