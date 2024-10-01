A Force From The Region, Created For The Region

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) In 1967, SARA Group began as a humble venture by Abdulmajid Rabbat, and quickly evolved into a powerhouse, expanding across the GCC and Lebanon, becoming a leading force in the region's homeware and bathroom products markets. Over the years, it has built a reputation of consistently delivering premium products that resonate with the growing demands and tastes of its local customers, importing renowned brands from across the world and curating its own private labels.

The growth of SARA Group mirrors the broader expansion and rising influence of the Middle East, particularly in key markets like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. As these nations have experienced rapid development and modernisation, SARA Group has positioned itself as a key player in shaping the region's aesthetic and functional living spaces. The company's success can be attributed to its keen understanding of localisation, a business strategy that involves tailoring products to meet the needs and preferences of local markets.

Making every space truly exceptional

At the heart of SARA Group's sustained success is a guiding principle: to make every space truly exceptional. Through its two primary divisions - building materials and consumer products - SARA Group has consistently upheld high standards, reflected in every aspect of the company's operations, from product development to digital transformation and strategic partnerships. The company's strategy of "create what we can't curate", ensures that its offerings are always a step ahead in a competitive marketplace.

SARA Group's success is also evident in its portfolio of international and own homegrown brands. TREDEX and Roomours are key examples of brands that SARA Group has created to better serve its local markets. TREDEX, its bathroom products brand, has carved out a significant niche by maintaining a commitment to innovation and quality. By sourcing the finest materials and focusing on craftsmanship, TREDEX has become a trusted brand for clients, developers, and traders in the industry, partnering on landmark projects that have shaped the region's landscape. Similarly, Roomours has distinguished itself by offering a diverse range of home products that cater to the tastes of Middle Eastern consumers.

With operations spanning 80 countries and over 50 retail locations, the company's approach to brand management and product sourcing is comprehensive. By staying true to its ethos of localisation, SARA Group has managed to retain its authenticity while also embracing the changing dynamics and trends in the market.

A future of innovation and growth

Looking to the future, SARA Group remains committed to innovation and growth. The company's recent acquisition of a landscaping firm, Green Trend Landscape, in 2023 exemplifies its forward-thinking approach, allowing it to expand its offerings to include premium trees and plants for high-end developments and villas. This move not only aligns with the broader "green trend" in the region but also reinforces SARA Group's position as a leader in luxury and sustainability.

As SARA Group reflects on its journey from a modest beginning to a business that now serves over 250,000 unique customers annually, the company's enduring culture of excellence and adaptability continues to drive its success. This innovative mindset ensures that SARA Group will remain a dominant force in the Middle Eastern market for years to come.