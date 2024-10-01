Ajman Converts Entire Taxi Fleet To 100% Eco-Friendly Vehicles

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM

The entire Ajman taxi fleet is now 100 per cent environmentally friendly. The fleet now consists of 2,274 eco-friendly taxis, which have completed more than 8.5 million trips. These include a mix of gas-powered, electric, and hybrid models, all aimed at reducing consumption and lowering carbon emissions.

The authority's significant milestone is within the framework of its commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation.

According to Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of the transport authority in Ajman, said that the continuous efforts and well-studied plans contributed to achieving this goal before the specified timetable. He added that the authority provided all forms of support to taxi companies, to encourage them to join this initiative.

The authority pioneered modern environmentally friendly technologies when hybrid vehicles entered the taxi market in 2015 in the emirate. The taxi companies were supported and encouraged to use environmentally friendly vehicles.

In 2022, the transport authority strengthened the taxi fleet in the emirate with electric vehicles that have proven their worth in the transportation market.

Ajman's interest in reducing carbon emissions aligns with the UAE's commitment to sustainability. In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly vehicles as part of the national transport strategy. This approach reflects the UAE's comprehensive vision to improve the quality of life while minimising environmental impact. It also highlights the wise leadership's dedication to building a sustainable society for future generations.

Lootah explained that the move towards electric and self-driving vehicles is an important step towards leadership in the field of transportation in the region, making it a model to be emulated at the regional level.

