Release Of Mazda Integrated Report 2024

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Oct 1, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation today released on the company's official website the Mazda Integrated Report 2024*1, which summarizes Mazda Group's value creation initiatives over the medium- and long-term from both and non-financial perspectives.

The Integrated Report is a comprehensive compilation of Mazda's medium- and long-term management policies grounded in the concept of“creating the joy of living by delivering a joy of driving to customers that is matched to the times,” solutions and approaches to social challenges based on ESG*2

perspectives including carbon neutrality and electrification. The 2024 edition continues to the focus on our value creation process, increases the information relevant ESG disclosures and shows the progress Mazda has made in

monozukuri

(engineering and manufacturing),

tsunagarizukuri

(creating human connections) and

hitozukuri

(nurturing the development of individuals) initiatives in line with our Management Policy up to 2030. Furthermore, it has also included our approach to capital allocation and explanations of the way in which we have orientated initiatives to enhance corporate value over the medium- and long-term. With this, we have endeavored to communicate to our stakeholders in order to deepen their understanding about the value creation story for realizing our corporate philosophy.

Mazda will continue to pursue the 'Joy of Driving' under its core Human Centric value, and aim to deliver 'Joy of Living' by creating moving experiences in customers' daily lives.

Mazda Integrated Report 2024 Contents