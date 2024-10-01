SISECAM PRODUCES THE WORLD's LIGHTEST WHISKY GLASS BOTTLE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra

Sisecam, has partnered with Johnnie Walker to produce the world's lightest 70cl handblown Scotch whisky glass bottle.

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (IST:SISE)

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sisecam , the only global company operating in all core areas of glass, has partnered with Johnnie Walker to produce the world's lightest 70cl handblown Scotch whisky glass bottle.

As a global player in the glass and chemicals industries, Sisecam continues to develop its innovation capabilities and collaborative culture with its partners. Sisecam has handcrafted the lightest glass whisky bottle for the prestigious whisky brand Johnnie Walker. Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra with its exclusive bottle was announced last week by the brand, is limited to just 888 units, and was unveiled at a special launch event hosted by Diageo and Sisecam during the London Design Festival.

The new bottle, created in collaboration with Sisecam and Diageo, has the same 70cl volume as the current Johnnie Walker Blue Label bottle but weighs only 180 grams when empty without closure. Despite an approximate 80% weight reduction compared with the weight of the standard Johnnie Walker Blue Label bottle, this teardrop shaped bottle continues to ensure Johnnie Walker's high durability standards and proves Şişecam's capabilities in both craftsmanship and R&D. To ensure the highest food safety standards for this unique bottle, Şişecam established a specialized 'clean room' at its glass production facility in Denizli, Turkey.

The world's lightest 70cl Scotch whisky glass bottle, produced by Şişecam, is designed to showcase the future potential of lightweight packaging.

