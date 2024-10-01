Troubling new phase in ongoing conflict emerges

(MENAFN) In recent discussions among Israeli ministers, military leaders, and scholars, a troubling new phase in the ongoing conflict has emerged, raising alarms over a proposed strategy that many describe as a "process of starvation and extermination."



Picture a scenario set in late 2024 or early 2025, where the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched a comprehensive operation in the northern Gaza Strip, which we will refer to as "Operation Command and Cleansing." As part of this operation, the military issues a temporary evacuation order for all Palestinian residents in the area north of the Netzarim corridor. The rationale provided for this order is "personal safety," with officials stating that the IDF plans to conduct significant military operations in Gaza City shortly, aiming to minimize civilian casualties.



This evacuation directive mirrors a previous order issued on October 13, 2023, which impacted more than a million Palestinians living in Gaza City and its surrounding areas. However, it is clear to many observers that this time, Israel is gearing up for a fundamentally different course of action.



While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant have not disclosed the true goals of the operation, right-wing figures such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir have been more forthcoming about their intentions. They refer to a program recently proposed by the Reserve Commanders and Combatants Forum, led by Major General Giora Eyland. This plan advocates for the complete evacuation of all residents in northern Gaza within a week, followed by the establishment of a full siege on the region. This siege would entail cutting off all supplies of water, food, and fuel, effectively forcing those who remain into a dire situation where their options are to surrender or face starvation.



As these plans unfold, the international community is closely monitoring the situation, grappling with the profound moral and humanitarian ramifications of such a strategy. The looming possibility of large-scale displacement and an impending humanitarian disaster raises urgent questions about the future of the region and the welfare of its inhabitants.

