Journalist Among Casualties In Israeli Airstrikes On Damascus

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Syria/ Damascus/ PNN

Syrian announced early this Tuesday that there were casualties and injuries from an Israeli targeting the Villas area in Damascus. They reported that a fire broke out in the vicinity of the Mezze area following the Israeli raid. Additionally, it was noted that air defences intercepted "hostile targets" around the Syrian capital. The Syrian news agency "SANA" also reported on Tuesday morning that the Israeli strike in Damascus resulted in the death of Syrian TV presenter Safaa Ahmad.



