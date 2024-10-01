Woke Up From Slumber After 10 Years: Harsh Malhotra Mocks AAP’S Roads Repair Drive In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Union Harsh Malhotra on Tuesday took potshots at the AAP and top leadership over its 'delayed and hyped' drive to repair roads in the capital and asked why the city government remained 'inaccessible and invisible' in last ten years.

Speaking to IANS, the Minister of State for Road, and Highways mocked AAP govt's road-repair and 'pothole-free' Delhi campaign and said that it's after 10 years, they realised that there is a need to repair the roads.

"Finally, after 10 years, they suddenly remembered that there are potholes in Delhi. Why so late? Atishi was herself the PWD minister of the national capital. But, after so many years, she is thinking about the potholes. AAP leaders are doing this as there are Assembly elections after two or three months in Delhi," said the Union Minister.

"I think, they should make new roads instead of filling up the potholes, at least the people of Delhi should get benefit from it. It does not matter to us that they are doing election stunts but, from that at least if they make roads then it would be great for people. But, I want to say they will not do anything! They will only do drama. We are here only and will see how many new roads will be built here in the coming months," he asserted.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, along with other MLAs and members, including Manish Sisodia, and former deputy chief minister Gopal Rai have hit Delhi roads since Monday, to identify the stretches requiring repairs.

Malhotra also criticised the AAP ministers for 'abandoning' the Secretariat and hitting the roads enmasse. He said, "They had a dream at night of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal that they will roam on the roads and will repair it. They should do something good for the welfare of people."

The responsibility of overseeing the roads in different parts of Delhi has been assigned to various AAP ministers. As per duties assigned to AAP ministers, Atishi has taken charge of South and South East Delhi while Saurabh Bhardwaj will manage East Delhi, Gopal Rai will be in charge of North East Delhi, Imran Hussain will oversee Central and New Delhi, Kailash Gehlot will take care of South West Delhi and Outer Delhi zones.